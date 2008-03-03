© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Candidates Blitz on Eve of Four State Contests

Published March 3, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

The Democratic nomination contest stormed through Ohio and Texas for one more day Monday, with Hillary Clinton's campaign accusing Barack Obama of criticizing NAFTA in Ohio but letting an adviser tell Canadians it was all a political posture.

It was part of a media relations blitz unleashed by the Clinton campaign in the final hours before crucial votes are taken Tuesday in four states.

Melissa Block and Robert Siegel talk with NPR reporters David Greene and Don Gonyea.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.