Demographic Changes Could Affect Texas Primary

Delegate-rich Texas is one of the states up for grabs for the Democratic presidential contenders on Tuesday. Former U.S. Rep. Martin Frost, who represented the Dallas-Fort Worth district for 26 years, talks about how the state's changing demographics could make a difference in the Texas primary's outcome.

Frost, the president of America Votes, tells Jacki Lyden that Hillary Clinton's support among Hispanic voters and Barack Obama's support among black voters could effectively cancel each other out, leaving the decision in the hands of white Democrats in Texas, who have gotten progressively more liberal in recent years.

