Kenyan Pact May Bring an End to Violent Unrest

Kenya's political rivals have signed a power-sharing agreement aimed at ending weeks of bloodshed sparked by a disputed presidential election in December.

More than 1,000 people died in the unrest; more than a quarter of a million were displaced.

The agreement came after weeks of negotiations. It creates a prime minster's post for opposition leader Raila Odinga, as well as new cabinet positions.

"We have begun a journey, and on this journey we are going to walk together," Odinga said. "And I can see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Melissa Block talks with New York Times reporter Jeffrey Gettleman, who is in Nairobi.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.