Rhode Island and Vermont: Secondary Primaries?

You've probably heard that Ohio and Texas hold their presidential nominating contests a week from today. Much less attention has been paid to two other states that will also be voting on March 4: Vermont and Rhode Island.

They're tiny, by comparison, with Ohio and Texas, but there is some campaigning going on.

Melissa Block talks with two newspaper journalists about the scene in their respective states.

Candace Page is a senior reporter at the Burlington Free Press in Vermont. And Scott Mackay is a political reporter for The Providence Journal.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.