Drug addiction doesn't just affect the addict, it changes the whole family. Journalist David Sheff and his son Nic join Fresh Air to talk about Nic's addiction to methamphetamine.

Both father and son have written memoirs about the experience. David Sheff's is Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Meth Addiction and Nic Sheff's is Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines.

