Coalition in Works after Pakistan Election

By Philip Reeves
Published February 19, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

It appears that Pakistan pulled off an election relatively free of violence and voting irregularities. Early results give opposition parties of former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif a big victory. The results could further undermine the power and influence of President Pervez Musharraf. Now it's time for the horse-trading to begin to build a governing coalition and select a prime minister, a process that could take some time.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
