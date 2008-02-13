It's Clemens' Word Against Trainer, Teammate

Baseball superstar Roger Clemens fought for his reputation Wednesday in dramatic testimony on Capitol Hill.

Under oath, he denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs. But his former trainer, Brian McNamee, continued to insist that he injected Clemens with steroids and human growth hormone.

And it was disclosed that Andy Pettitte, Clemens' former teammate and training partner, told Congressional investigators about a conversation in which Clemens told him that he had used HGH. Clemens said Pettite "misremembered" their talk.

