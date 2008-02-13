© 2023 Public Radio East
It's Clemens' Word Against Trainer, Teammate

By Tom Goldman,
Melissa Block
Published February 13, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Baseball superstar Roger Clemens fought for his reputation Wednesday in dramatic testimony on Capitol Hill.

Under oath, he denied ever using performance-enhancing drugs. But his former trainer, Brian McNamee, continued to insist that he injected Clemens with steroids and human growth hormone.

And it was disclosed that Andy Pettitte, Clemens' former teammate and training partner, told Congressional investigators about a conversation in which Clemens told him that he had used HGH. Clemens said Pettite "misremembered" their talk.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
