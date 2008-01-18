Nevada Caucus Explainer

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

A footnote now on how the Nevada caucuses will work.

ROBERT SIEGEL, host:

For the Democrats, the Nevada Delegate Selection Plan and Affirmative Action Plan is 65 pages long. In essence it says, this will be a lot like Iowa.

BLOCK: Democrats gather at 11 tomorrow morning. Once again, viability is key.

SIEGEL: Caucus goers will break into groups to indicate their preferred candidates. Groups without enough people will be declared nonviable and their members will have to go join the group of a different candidate.

BLOCK: Now, the Republicans will get together earlier at nine in the morning.

SIEGEL: They speak on behalf of their favorites candidates and then vote by secret ballot.

BLOCK: By caucusing, participants are actually selecting delegates to the county convention, who will go on to elect state delegates, who'll go on to the national convention to pick a presidential nominee.

