Bernanke Urges Quick Action to Boost Economy

By Jim Zarroli,
Brian NaylorRobert Siegel
Published January 17, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

President Bush and Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke have both endorsed the idea of a stimulus package for the economy. A variety of indicators have shown a sharp slowdown since last fall.

The Fed chairman did so at a House Budget Committee hearing, saying that if Congress is going to act, it should do so quickly and make sure that its actions are temporary. The president said he would lay out his plan for boosting the economy Friday.

