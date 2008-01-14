GOP Front-Runners Work All Angles in Michigan

The three leading Republican presidential candidates are in Michigan, competing hard for delegates in this large industrial state.

Mitt Romney hopes to trade on the legacy of his late father, former Michigan governor and auto executive George Romney. John McCain hopes to capitalize on a bounce in the polls after his New Hampshire win, while Mike Huckabee is looking for support from evangelicals in Western Michigan.

What are the GOP candidates saying to sway voters, and how does the economy figure in to this contest?

