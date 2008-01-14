© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP Front-Runners Work All Angles in Michigan

By Don Gonyea,
Melissa Block
Published January 14, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

The three leading Republican presidential candidates are in Michigan, competing hard for delegates in this large industrial state.

Mitt Romney hopes to trade on the legacy of his late father, former Michigan governor and auto executive George Romney. John McCain hopes to capitalize on a bounce in the polls after his New Hampshire win, while Mike Huckabee is looking for support from evangelicals in Western Michigan.

What are the GOP candidates saying to sway voters, and how does the economy figure in to this contest?

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block