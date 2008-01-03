© 2023 Public Radio East
Oil Prices Hit $100 a Barrel

Published January 3, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

NPR's business starts with the price of oil.

After hitting the symbolic price of $100 a barrel, oil prices slipped back a bit. Still, pressures pushing oil prices to all-time highs remain - soaring demand from China and India, a weak dollar, and political tensions in both the Middle East and Africa's big oil producer, Nigeria. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

