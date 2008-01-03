Oil Prices Hit $100 a Barrel

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

NPR's business starts with the price of oil.

After hitting the symbolic price of $100 a barrel, oil prices slipped back a bit. Still, pressures pushing oil prices to all-time highs remain - soaring demand from China and India, a weak dollar, and political tensions in both the Middle East and Africa's big oil producer, Nigeria. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.