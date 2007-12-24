More Visitors, Fewer Christians in Bethlehem

With the revival, albeit tentative, of the Mideast peace process, Christmas in Bethlehem this year is a little more festive than in previous years. Streets are decorated, and tourism is expected to double from last year.

At the same time, Christians continue to emigrate from the West Bank in substantial numbers. The owner of a Christian radio station predicts that in 15 years, there won't be one Christian left in Bethlehem.

