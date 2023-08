The City Council of New Orleans votes unanimously to demolish four major housing projects. The move will change the face of the city. The vote came after a contentious six-hour hearing and violent protests outside the chambers where several demonstrators were arrested.

Gwen Filosa of The Times-Picayune newspaper in New Orleans speaks with Renee Montagne.

