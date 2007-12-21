'Charlie Wilson's War' a Satirical Spin on History

Charlie Wilson's War, starring Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Philip Seymour Hoffman, is based on real events in the life of Democratic Texas Congressman Charlie Wilson.

Wilson conspired with a rogue CIA operative to launch an operation to help the Afghan mujahedeen during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. So it may seem surprising that the movie has been nominated for five Golden Globe awards in the "musical or comedy" categories. It's not a musical — but it does have its share of laughs.

