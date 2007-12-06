© 2023 Public Radio East
Romney Illustrates Growing Role of Faith in Politics

Published December 6, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Much has changed since John F. Kennedy addressed his Catholicism in a 1960 speech.

David Campbell, a scholar of religion and politics at the University of Notre Dame, says that while Kennedy made an argument for secularism — saying his religion shouldn't matter — Mitt Romney argued in his speech Thursday that religion does have a role in the public square.

Campbell talks with Robert Siegel about how the role of religion in politics has grown since 1960.

