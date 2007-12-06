Iran in Diplomatic Deadlock with U.S., Allies

The new National Intelligence Estimate says Iran halted a nuclear weapons program in 2003. That was a time when Iran reached out to the United States with an offer of talks — an offer the Bush administration rejected.

European nations started negotiating with Iran and tried desperately to get U.S. backing. One of the key players, then Germany's foreign minister, talks about the missed opportunities and the tough road ahead.

