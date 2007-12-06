Hadley Responds to NIE on Iran

National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley discusses the National Intelligence Estimate on Iran, and how the intelligence reversal will affect international diplomacy on Iran. He says the report confirms that Iran had a convert program that could be restarted at anytime. . "That's what we've been concerned about, and the international community has been concerned about," he says.

Hadley speaks with Renee Montagne.

