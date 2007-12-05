© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iran a Hot Issue for Democrats in Radio Debate

By Mara Liasson
Published December 5, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

The contentious issue of Iran dominates the Democratic presidential debate hosted by NPR and Iowa Public Radio. The candidates condemn President Bush's insistence that a new intelligence report showing Iran ceased its nuclear weapons program in 2003 made no difference. Most of the candidates also condemn Sen. Hillary Clinton for a vote that they say shows she supports a warlike policy toward Iran.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson