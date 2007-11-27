© 2023 Public Radio East
What Role Does Syria Play in Mideast Peace Talks?

Published November 27, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Syria has chosen to attend this week's Middle East summit in Annapolis, Md., sending a deputy foreign minister after Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt — among others — urged it to participate, and after Iran pressured the country to boycott the gathering.

Edward Djerejian, a former U.S. ambassador to Syria and Israel and assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, talks with Robert Siegel about Syria's role in the peace talks.

