What Role Does Syria Play in Mideast Peace Talks?

Syria has chosen to attend this week's Middle East summit in Annapolis, Md., sending a deputy foreign minister after Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt — among others — urged it to participate, and after Iran pressured the country to boycott the gathering.

Edward Djerejian, a former U.S. ambassador to Syria and Israel and assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs, talks with Robert Siegel about Syria's role in the peace talks.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.