© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate Gridlock Snares War Funding, Farm Bill

By Brian Naylor
Published November 16, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Members of Congress are on their way home for the Thanksgiving recess, with a lot of leftovers on their plate.

Democrats could not muster the 60 votes necessary to advance a bill funding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The measure would have provided $50 billion in emergency funding just as last year's money runs out — but President Bush had threatened a veto because of the conditions placed on the money.

Nor could the Senate move ahead on the farm bill.

These issues — and others — are likely to return with lawmakers in December.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.
See stories by Brian Naylor