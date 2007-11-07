U.S. Running Out of Options with Pakistan

The Bush administration is reviewing its aid to Pakistan, in the wake of President Gen. Pervez Musharraf's decision to impose emergency rule. But the options are limited.

Much of the nearly $10 billion the U.S. has poured into Pakistan since Sept. 11 has been to counter terrorism.

Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte testifies Wednesday before a House committee about American aid to Pakistan.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.