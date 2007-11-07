© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Running Out of Options with Pakistan

By Michele Kelemen
Published November 7, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

The Bush administration is reviewing its aid to Pakistan, in the wake of President Gen. Pervez Musharraf's decision to impose emergency rule. But the options are limited.

Much of the nearly $10 billion the U.S. has poured into Pakistan since Sept. 11 has been to counter terrorism.

Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte testifies Wednesday before a House committee about American aid to Pakistan.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen