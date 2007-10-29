Darfur Peace Talks Halted

A weekend conference in Libya intended to bring peace to Sudan's troubled Darfur region was hobbled, in part, by the absence of key black rebel groups who are considered essential to any lasting agreement. What their absence portends has become a main topic of the discussions.

The United Nations has called Darfur the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. For years there have been images of Muslim on Muslim violence. But in recent weeks, black rebel groups and the Sudanese government have killed civilians and peacekeepers in the region.

Rebel groups in Darfur are splintering so fast, according to one leader, that there may soon be too many to bargain with.

