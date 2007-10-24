© 2023 Public Radio East
Wild Turkeys' Lurking Puts Boston Area on Edge

Published October 24, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Wild turkeys have begun roaming the streets of Massachusetts towns, from Plymouth to Concord and even parts of Boston. The birds get up to 4 feet tall, weigh about 20 pounds — and they bite.

A picture from Tuesday's Boston Globe shows a turkey strutting it's stuff down the sidewalk on Brookline's busy Beacon Street.

Animal Control Officer Pierre Verrier has been fielding the harrowing calls coming into the Brookline police station over the past few months. His advice for someone facing a turkey attack? "Try to hit the turkey with your purse or something — make it move away from you."

Verrier talks with Michele Norris.

