Play Connects Pakistan's Past and Present

On Thursday, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan following an eight-year, self-imposed exile.

The night before, The Leopard and the Fox opened in New York. The play tells the story of Bhutto's father, Pakistan's first democratically-elected leader. He was overthrown in 1977 by his trusted military aide, Gen. Zia ul-Haq.

Bhutto blames Zia ul-Haq's supporters for the bombings that marred her homecoming.

Hear how a work of art tries to connect yesterday and today.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.