© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Play Connects Pakistan's Past and Present

By Bilal Qureshi
Published October 20, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

On Thursday, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan following an eight-year, self-imposed exile.

The night before, The Leopard and the Fox opened in New York. The play tells the story of Bhutto's father, Pakistan's first democratically-elected leader. He was overthrown in 1977 by his trusted military aide, Gen. Zia ul-Haq.

Bhutto blames Zia ul-Haq's supporters for the bombings that marred her homecoming.

Hear how a work of art tries to connect yesterday and today.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Bilal Qureshi
See stories by Bilal Qureshi