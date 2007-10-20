Play Connects Pakistan's Past and Present
On Thursday, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan following an eight-year, self-imposed exile.
The night before, The Leopard and the Fox opened in New York. The play tells the story of Bhutto's father, Pakistan's first democratically-elected leader. He was overthrown in 1977 by his trusted military aide, Gen. Zia ul-Haq.
Bhutto blames Zia ul-Haq's supporters for the bombings that marred her homecoming.
Hear how a work of art tries to connect yesterday and today.
