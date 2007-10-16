Turkey Considers Raid in Northern Iraq

Turkey's government is asking the Turkish parliament to approve a cross-border offensive. The target would be Kurdish rebels operating there. The rebels are members of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK. They've been seeking to establish an autonomous region in the eastern part of Turkey. And they're suspected of getting support from Kurds who live on both sides of the borderline. Turkey's prime minister insists that his government has made no final decision to invade. And Iraq's prime minister is urging a diplomatic solution. Still, the possibility of a Turkish incursion into Iraq is raising concerns in Washington. And it's also being blamed for the recent spike in oil prices.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.