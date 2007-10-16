© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Turkey Considers Raid in Northern Iraq

Published October 16, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

Turkey's government is asking the Turkish parliament to approve a cross-border offensive. The target would be Kurdish rebels operating there. The rebels are members of the Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK. They've been seeking to establish an autonomous region in the eastern part of Turkey. And they're suspected of getting support from Kurds who live on both sides of the borderline. Turkey's prime minister insists that his government has made no final decision to invade. And Iraq's prime minister is urging a diplomatic solution. Still, the possibility of a Turkish incursion into Iraq is raising concerns in Washington. And it's also being blamed for the recent spike in oil prices.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.