U.S. Mulls Iraqi Demand to Expel Blackwater

Published October 15, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, Host:

Now, the head of the security firm Blackwater USA is defending his company even as he prepares for another setback in Iraq.

Erik Prince tells "60 Minutes" that his employees want to clear their names and move forward. He is referring to the killings of 17 Iraqi civilians in a Baghdad square last month. Their boss insists the guards were fired on first and says he has evidence. Even as an FBI investigation moves forward, U.S. officials are negotiating with Iraqis over a demand that this private security firm leave Iraq and stop guarding the U.S. State Department, among other people.

Blackwater's leader tells PBS, we'll do what we're told and make the transition as smooth as possible. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

