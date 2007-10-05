© 2023 Public Radio East
U.N. Envoy to Myanmar Briefs Council After Visits

Published October 5, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT
In a photo provided by the U.N. Information Center, U.N. official Ibrahim Gambari (right) stands with detained democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi during discussions in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 2, 2007.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Ibrahim Gambari, a veteran diplomat from Nigeria, is the United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar.

He was sent to the country this week to tell its military leaders to halt their brutal crackdown against peaceful protesters.

Gambari also met with detained opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday. On Friday morning, he briefed the U.N. Security Council on his trip.

He speaks with Michele Norris about his visit to Myanmar.

