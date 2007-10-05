© 2023 Public Radio East
Pakistan Court Rules to Withhold Election Results

By Philip Reeves
Published October 5, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

There's no end in sight to the political upheavals in Pakistan.

On Friday, the supreme court ruled that Saturday's presidential election in parliament and the provincial assemblies can go ahead, but the results will be withheld until the court rules later this month on Pervez Musharraf's eligibility.

The ruling came as Musharraf neared a deal with former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on a power-sharing arrangement.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
