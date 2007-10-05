Pakistan Court Rules to Withhold Election Results

There's no end in sight to the political upheavals in Pakistan.

On Friday, the supreme court ruled that Saturday's presidential election in parliament and the provincial assemblies can go ahead, but the results will be withheld until the court rules later this month on Pervez Musharraf's eligibility.

The ruling came as Musharraf neared a deal with former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on a power-sharing arrangement.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.