S. Africa Mine Union Leader Vows Safety Review

Peter Bailey, chairman of health and safety for the National Union of Mine Workers in South Africa, discusses rescue developments at the Elandsrand gold mine in Carletonville, a town in South Africa's mining heartland near Johannesburg. More than half of the 3,200 men and women were stranded more than a mile underground when the one elevator that carries miners to the surface broke down after an accident. Most have now been pulled to safety. Bailey speaks with Deborah Amos.

