N. Korea to Disable Main Nuclear Facility This Year

North Korea has agreed to provide a "complete and correct declaration" of its nuclear programs and says it will disable its facilities at its main reactor complex by Dec. 31 under an agreement reached by North Korea and five other countries Wednesday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Wu Dawei said that as part of the agreement, the U.S. will take the lead in seeing that the facilities are disabled and will fund those initial activities.

