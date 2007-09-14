© 2023 Public Radio East
Pullout Still Tied to Improvements in Iraqi Forces

Published September 14, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

The progress of Iraqi-run security forces remains in doubt as U.S. authorities develop an exit strategy. An American general overseeing their training says Iraqis won't be able to operate independently for at least a year and a half.

Lt. Gen. Jim Dubik, the U.S. commander who oversees the training of Iraqi forces, tells Renee Montagne that while police and border security are still problems, he has seen some progress by the Iraqi army and some financial commitment by the government.

