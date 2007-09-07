CIA Chief Says Al-Qaida is Plotting Attack on U.S.

A new Osama bin Laden videotape surfaced Friday, and Michael Hayden gave a rare speech in New York, saying al-Qaida has regained strength and its leadership continues to plot a "high-impact" attack on the United States.

The CIA director also defended the government's program of detaining and interrogating prisoners, saying most of the information in a July intelligence report on the terrorist threat to the United States came from that program.

