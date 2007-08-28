Michael Vick Guilty Plea Doesn't Distract Team

The National Football League's Atlanta Falcons' 24-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals provided a boost for Atlanta fans after an emotionally draining day. It started with the Falcons' star quarterback Michael Vick pleading guilty to federal dogfighting charges in Virginia. Vick, one of the NFL's most famous and marketable athletes, faces the prospect of a prison sentence. He finds out his punishment at a hearing December 10th.

