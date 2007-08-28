© 2023 Public Radio East
Michael Vick Guilty Plea Doesn't Distract Team

By Renee Montagne,
Tom Goldman
Published August 28, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

The National Football League's Atlanta Falcons' 24-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals provided a boost for Atlanta fans after an emotionally draining day. It started with the Falcons' star quarterback Michael Vick pleading guilty to federal dogfighting charges in Virginia. Vick, one of the NFL's most famous and marketable athletes, faces the prospect of a prison sentence. He finds out his punishment at a hearing December 10th.

