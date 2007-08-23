© 2023 Public Radio East
Millionaire-Turned-Filmmaker Traces Iraq War

By John McChesney
Published August 23, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Charles Ferguson made his fortune as a software developer, then made an unlikely move to filmmaking.

His documentary on the Iraq war, No End In Sight, tracks the process in Washington that led to the current situation in Iraq, and it breaks some new ground: Key decision-makers talk for the first time about the war and its aftermath.

Ferguson, a Silicon Valley millionaire, overcame some major obstacles to tell the story. He hired his own 20-man security team with four pickups mounted with machine guns and drove down to Baghdad from Kurdistan, filming in high definition.

The documentary is scheduled to open in theaters across the country.

John McChesney
