Midwest States Scramble for Flood Recovery Aid

For days it has been waterlogged misery in the upper Midwest.

Flash floods and rivers swollen from persistent thunderstorms have rushed from their banks, swamping roadways, claiming lives and damaging hundreds of houses.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff and FEMA Administrator R. David Paulison visited Ohio to assess the damage in that state, but throughout the Midwest, thousands of residents are trying to recover from the relentless storms.

