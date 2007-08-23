© 2023 Public Radio East
Midwest States Scramble for Flood Recovery Aid

By Cheryl Corley
Published August 23, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

For days it has been waterlogged misery in the upper Midwest.

Flash floods and rivers swollen from persistent thunderstorms have rushed from their banks, swamping roadways, claiming lives and damaging hundreds of houses.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff and FEMA Administrator R. David Paulison visited Ohio to assess the damage in that state, but throughout the Midwest, thousands of residents are trying to recover from the relentless storms.

Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
