This 'Lovely Wife' Has a Voice that Carries

Journalist Connie Schultz won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2005 for her work as a columnist for The Plain Dealer newspaper in Cleveland.

The judges praised her for writing "pungent columns that provided a voice for the underdog and underprivileged."

"Pungent" is a good word, too, for the tone of Schultz's new memoir, about being the wife of a political candidate. Her husband, Sherrod Brown, was an Ohio congressman when he decided to run for the U.S. Senate; Schultz took a sabbatical from her job to help him campaign.

Her book is . . . and His Lovely Wife: A Memoir from the Woman Beside the Man. Brown won the election and is now in the Senate.

