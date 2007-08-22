© 2023 Public Radio East
Freed Scholar in Iran: Release Was 'Unexpected'

Published August 22, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

Haleh Esfandiari, an Iranian-American academic, is free after spending more than 100 days in a Tehran prison. Esfandiari was first detained in December, while in Iran to visit her aging mother. Then she was jailed in May on national security charges.

Of her release, Esfandiari said, "It was unexpected. I would like to thank all those who helped get me back home."

Iranian officials have not said whether she may leave the country. In America, Esfandiari directs the Middle East Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington.

Robin Wright, a reporter with The Washington Post, speaks with Renee Montagne.

