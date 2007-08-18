Max Roach: A Hurricane on the Drum Set

Jazz drummer Max Roach died this week at the age of 83. He was one of the most accomplished and influential drummers of the 20th century, a master of polyrhythms and unpredictable beats.

He played with other masters, including Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie, and helped father the style of jazz called Bebop. His innovative way of playing defied expectations and elevated the drums from background instrument to lead.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.