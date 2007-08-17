Remembering Jazz Drummer Max Roach

Max Roach, the pioneering jazz drummer and bebop innovator, died this week at age 83.

Roach was considered the greatest drummer of all time by his peers. He played with Duke Ellington, Thelonius Monk and Miles Davis.

"Max was one of the founders and original members of the A-Team of bebop," said musician Quincy Jones. "Outside of losing a giant and an innovator, I've lost a great, great friend. Thank God he left a piece of his soul on his recordings so that we'll always have a part of him with us."

Roach spoke to Terry Gross on June 25, 1987.

