Eugene Hütz is the charismatic front man of the gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello. The multinational, multiethnic group includes a violinist, guitarist, accordionist and bass player.

Hütz himself hails from Ukraine; he appeared in the film Everything is Illuminated alongside Elijah Wood.

Gogol Bordello's new album is Super Taranta.

