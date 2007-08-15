Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Rizzuto Dies at 89

JOHN YDSTIE, host:

Baseball is mourning the loss of its oldest living Hall of Famer. Phil Rizzuto died Monday at the age of 89. The Yankee shortstop known as The Scooter won seven World Series titles, captured an MVP award, and was elected to the Hall of Fame. He gained even more celebrity when he moved to the broadcast booth. Rizzuto delighted audiences with his famous catch phrases holy cow and what a huckleberry. And he also provided the play-by-play for Meatloaf's 1977 hit, "Paradise by the Dashboard Light."

(Soundbite of song, "Paradise by the Dashboard Light")

Mr. PHIL RIZZUTO (Baseball Player): Okay, here we go. We got a real pressure cooker going here - two down, nobody on, no score, bottom of the ninth. There's the line-up, and there it is, a line shot up the middle. Look at him go. This boy can really fly. He's rounding first and really turning it on now. He's not letting up at all. He's gonna try for second, the ball is popping out of center. Here comes the throw, and what a throw. He's gonna slide in head first. Here he comes. He's out. No, wait, safe - safe, that's second base. This kid makes things happen out there.

YDSTIE: This is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.