Lobbying, Ethics Overhaul Endorsed by Senate

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Our business news starts with Congress approving an overhaul of lobbying rules.

(Soundbite of music)

MONTAGNE: That crackdown on lobbying grew out of scandals that showed an insidious relationship between lobbyists and lawmakers. The best known of those lobbyists is Jack Abramoff. He's now serving time in prison.

Last night, the Senate approved the most ambitious effort in a decade to tighten ethics rules. The bill makes it illegal for legislators to accept gifts, meals and travel from lobbyists. And it requires lawmakers to make public, 48 hours in advance, any plans for spending on pet projects. The bill now goes to President Bush. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.