'Moliere' Director Compares U.S., French Cinema

Published July 27, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

French director Laurent Tirard's second film, Moliere, has been likened to a French version of Shakespeare in Love.

Tirard is the screenwriter and director of the movie, which has its U.S. release Friday. The movie imagines an undocumented period of the great French playwright and actor Moliere.

Tirard talks with Robert Siegel about learning to be a director in America and learning about the differences between French and American cinema.

