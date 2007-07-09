© 2023 Public Radio East
Four Men Convicted in 2005 U.K. Terrorism Plot

By Rob Gifford
Published July 9, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Four men have been convicted in London of trying to bomb the city's transport system in July 2005. The attempted bombings came just two weeks after Islamist suicide bombers killed 52 people on a bus and three trains on the London underground rail system.

Also Monday, the head of the world police body Interpol criticized Britain for not sharing information and for not using Interpol's resources to help prevent attacks.

Rob Gifford
Rob Gifford is the NPR foreign correspondent based in Shanghai.