Four Men Convicted in 2005 U.K. Terrorism Plot

Four men have been convicted in London of trying to bomb the city's transport system in July 2005. The attempted bombings came just two weeks after Islamist suicide bombers killed 52 people on a bus and three trains on the London underground rail system.

Also Monday, the head of the world police body Interpol criticized Britain for not sharing information and for not using Interpol's resources to help prevent attacks.

