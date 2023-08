Pope Benedict XVI has issued his first major reform of the Catholic Church, relaxing restrictions on the use of the old Latin Mass that that was common before the Second Vatican Council 40 years ago.

The return to the Tridentine Mass, as it is known, has already prompted criticism from Jewish leaders who fear a revival of old prejudices.

The pope said his aim was reconciliation within the church.

