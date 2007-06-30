© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Putin and Bush Look to Lower Tensions with Meeting

Published June 30, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

When Russian President Vladimir Putin visits President Bush at the Bush family summer home in Maine on Sunday, they will try to revive some of the personal rapport the two seemed to have early in their relationship.

But would that matter, given some of the serious policy differences between Russia and the United States right now? Michael McFaul, a professor of political science at Stanford University, speaks with Scott Simon about the relationship between the men and their countries.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.