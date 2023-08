Connie Schultz, author of "...and His Lovely Wife: A Memoir from the Woman Beside the Man," is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Cleveland Plain Dealer and is now syndicated.

In 2006, she took time off to campaign for her husband, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Brown won the election, and the book recounts Schultz's experiences on the campaign trail.

