A nationwide inspection of China's food industry has uncovered 23,000 cases of tainted or expired food.

Some 180 factories were closed following the inspection by China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

The findings will likely add to a sense of unease about Chinese products, both inside China and abroad.

Melissa Block talks with Louisa Lim.

