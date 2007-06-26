Do Cell Phone Users Really Want Myriad Features?

Besides being a phone, the Apple iPhone is also a camera, an MP3 player, a Web browser and an e-mail provider, and it has a touch-screen keypad. Competitors are promoting phones by highlighting the features of their cell phones that the iPhone lacks. And the phone isn't available in stores until June 29.

Expectations are high. But how much is too much? What do people really want on their mobile telephones? How many cool features can you cram onto one device that is still small enough to carry in a pocket? What do consumers really want from their cell phones?

