Astronauts' Menus Expand Along With Missions

The Space Shuttle Atlantis returned to Earth on Friday — ending a nearly two-week mission. As space missions have gotten longer, NASA is looking for ways to spice up the culinary options.

For the trip to the International Space Station, Atlantis astronauts brought the usual equipment and scientific experiments, but they also had a new assortment of food: chicken fajitas, seafood gumbo, meatloaf and beef stew.

Capella Tucker of Houston Public Radio reports.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.