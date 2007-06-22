© 2023 Public Radio East
Astronauts' Menus Expand Along With Missions

By Capella Tucker
Published June 22, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Space Shuttle Atlantis returned to Earth on Friday — ending a nearly two-week mission. As space missions have gotten longer, NASA is looking for ways to spice up the culinary options.

For the trip to the International Space Station, Atlantis astronauts brought the usual equipment and scientific experiments, but they also had a new assortment of food: chicken fajitas, seafood gumbo, meatloaf and beef stew.

Capella Tucker of Houston Public Radio reports.

